PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet(WMBF)
By Michael Owens, Andrew Dockery and Jamie Arnold
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday.

MORE PHOTOS | Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.

Caption

Andrew also went live from both Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet as he surveyed the damage.

Surfside Beach: Meteorologist Andrew Dockery WMBF is looking at the damage from the south strand. We’re starting in Surfside first.

Posted by WMBF News on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF and Meteorologist Andrew Dockery WMBF are in Garden City looking at the damage from Ian.

Posted by WMBF News on Saturday, October 1, 2022

