Sunshine returns this weekend with cooler temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian will continue on its path across the Mid Atlantic today. Behind it, we will see plenty of sunshine with cool temperatures as high pressure builds over the area. With the sunshine, temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We stay mostly sunny on Sunday ahead of a cooler week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be near 70 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky. An isolated shower is possible Monday thanks to a disturbance, most spots should stay dry. High pressure will remain near the area for the rest of the week, temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday into next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78, Low 58.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 57.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. An Isolated Shower Possible. High 70, Low 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 52.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78, Low 59.

