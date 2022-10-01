SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash

It happened at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
It happened at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one motorcyclist dead and another injured Saturday in the Cross area.

It happened at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.

Two Honda Motorcycles were traveling on SC 6 when a Chevy pickup truck crossed the center line and hit one of the motorcycles, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The bike then went by a Chevy Impala and grazed the front of the vehicle. The rider of the motorcycle did not survive, Tidwell said.

The rider of the second motorcycle then laid their bike down to avoid the crash. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is helping in the investigation.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian officially made landfall Friday afternoon just south of Georgetown as a Category...
Ian downgraded after making landfall near Georgetown
Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry
Charleston Police blocked off the Ashley River bridges Friday morning because of a downed power...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian impacts the Lowcountry
The tail end of a pier on Pawleys Island collapsed Friday afternoon and is floating in the water.
Pawleys Island pier collapses amid Ian surge

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry
Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
The Charleston International Airport has reopened after an extended closure of its airfield...
Charleston International Airport reopens airfield