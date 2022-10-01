Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one motorcyclist dead and another injured Saturday in the Cross area.

It happened at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.

Two Honda Motorcycles were traveling on SC 6 when a Chevy pickup truck crossed the center line and hit one of the motorcycles, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The bike then went by a Chevy Impala and grazed the front of the vehicle. The rider of the motorcycle did not survive, Tidwell said.

The rider of the second motorcycle then laid their bike down to avoid the crash. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is helping in the investigation.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

