WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Ian aftermath

By Patrick Phillips and Bryce Jacquot
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders will hold a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian.

McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” will speak from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Hurricane Ian, which devastated portions of Florida after making landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane this week, made landfall just south of Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday.

The storm brought strong winds, battering rain, and left thousands without power for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

