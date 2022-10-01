Gov. McMaster holds 2nd briefing on recovery from Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders are holding a second Saturday briefing on the state’s recovery from Ian, this time in Georgetown.

This new briefing is taking place at the Beck Recreation Center at 4 p.m.

Ian, which was a category one hurricane at the time, made landfall near Georgetown just after 2 p.m. Friday. Georgetown County was one of the areas hardest hit by the storm.

Previous briefing:

Earlier in the day, McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” spoke from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

National Weather Service Meteorologist John Quagliariello was one of the first speakers and spoke about how Hurricane Ian affected the state.

“So all of those strong winds brought down a significant amount of trees, even as far inland as the Midlands of South Carolina,” Quagliariello said. “A storm surge was significant along the portions of Georgetown and Laurie County coasts. The tide at Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach reached its highest to its third highest value on record, only surpassed by Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Matthew in 2016.”

Hurricane Ian, which devastated portions of Florida after making landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane this week, made landfall just south of Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday.

The storm brought strong winds, battering rain, and left thousands without power for several hours.

Governor Henry McMaster spoke on the damages that have been sustained from the storm and praised the efforts of emergency responders.

“I’d like to do some thank you’s. We know that we have much cleaning up and rebuilding to do. Most of us have seen the pictures, particularly on the Grand Strand,” McMaster said. “We had a lot of water. The northwest corner of our state did not experience the storm very much at all, but the rest of us did, but we had no storm-related deaths. We had no hospitals damaged. Our water systems were and are okay. We had only a few cellular problems...I don’t think we’ve ever seen such organization and speedy services we saw there. I also want to thank the thousands of first responders. And that includes the utility linesman that I’ve mentioned, the county officials who’ve been working around the clock, city officials and mayors who’ve been doing the same thing.”

South Carolina’s Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson also spoke at the briefing and talked about emergency operations centers and the transition from response to recovery operations.

“Given the current situation we expect all County Emergency Operations Centers to transition to back to steady state operations today, with ongoing emphasis on damage assessment and cleanup operations,” Stenson said. “The State Emergency Operations Center will also transition from response to recovery operations later today as well.”

Mike Leach, State Director for the South Carolina Department of Social Services, gave an update on shelters in the Lowcountry and the amount of people that sheltered during the storm.

“We had five shelters open with a population of 121 clients in Charleston, Jasper, Orangeburg, and Waynesburg Counties,” Leach said. “At 12 noon, Charleston currently has one general population shelter open in Charleston County, with a total population of nine. This shelter probably will be closed around four o’clock today.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.