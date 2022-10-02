SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coastal Carolina remains unbeaten after wild finish over Georgia Southern

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — CJ Beasley ran 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, leaping over a defender on the way to the end zone, and Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 34-30 on Saturday night in a game that saw three lead changes in the final six minutes.

Beasley’s run capped a 485-yard offensive performance by the Chanticleers (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) that was highlighted by Grayson McCall’s four touchdowns — three passing and one on the ground.

McCall hit Jared Brown for 61 yards and a touchdown with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter that gave the Chanticleers their first lead — 28-27 — since early in the second quarter. After the Eagles regained the lead on a field by Alex Raynor, McCall led the Chanticleers 82 yards in 1:23, twice converting on third down prior to Beasley’s go-ahead score with 38 seconds remaining.

On Georgia Southern’s final possession, Coastal’s JT Killen had a sack and Kyle Vantrease threw incomplete three times.

Vantrease finished with 26 completions in 43 attempts for 284 yards. He threw two TD passes but had two turnovers — a fumble and an interception. Jalen White had 145 yards rushing with one touchdown on 18 carries for the Eagles (3-2, 0-1).

McCall was 23-of-34 passing for 335 yards, Brown had five catches for 139 yards and Beasley 64 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The briefing was at the Beck Recreation Center and featured leaders from the Lowcountry, Grand...
Gov. McMaster holds 2nd briefing on Ian aftermath, praises state’s response: ‘South Carolina stood strong’
The tail end of a pier on Pawleys Island collapsed Friday afternoon and is floating in the water.
Pawleys Island pier collapses amid Ian surge
It happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash
It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m.
Coroner IDs 2 killed in Andrews shooting, suspect takes own life: Mayor
Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry

Latest News

The Charleston Battery dropped their next to last road game of 2022 on Saturday losing in...
Battery Come Up Short in 6-3 Shootout Against Hartford
North Carolina State cornerback Aydan White (3) knocks the ball away from Clemson wide receiver...
No. 5 Clemson tops No. 10 NC State 30-20 in ACC showdown
The Citadel dropped to 1-3 on the season with a 49-0 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday
Appalachian State cruises over The Citadel 49-0
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) pressures The Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey...
Clemson starting DT Bryan Bresee to miss game with Wolfpack