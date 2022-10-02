Dorchester Paws seeking volunteers for Hurricane cleanup

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is seeking volunteers to help clean up the shelter Sunday after experiencing severe flooding and sustaining water damage from Hurricane Ian.

The shelter posted on Instagram that there were limbs, trees, and branches across the property as well as their lobby sustaining water damage from the floods.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own tools to assist the shelter with the clean up.

The shelter will remain closed until Monday where they will then be open for adoptions and appointments.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.