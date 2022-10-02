SC Lottery
Goats will not return this season after Goat Island suffers damage, erosion from Ian

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The famous inhabitants of Goat Island at the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season.

The goats were moved on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian and brought to a farm so that they would be safe from the storm.

But because of the heavy damage Goat Island suffered during Ian, the goats will not be brought back to the island for the rest of the season.

“The island suffered extreme erosion and their shelter was destroyed so the decision was made not to return them until the spring to allow adequate time for repairs to be done,” said Drunken Jacks restaurant, whose owner, Al Hitchcock, also owns the goats.

The beloved animals typically stay on Goat Island from April through November.

The goats were relocated on Saturday to their winter home at Osprey.

