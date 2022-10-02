High pressure to bring more sunshine and cooler temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is overhead for the rest of the weekend, we will see plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds will approach our area tomorrow ahead of a dry cold front, which will bring cooler temperatures early this week. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. High pressure return to our area for the rest of the week, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday into next weekend.

TROPICS: An area of showers and storms south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of developing over the next 5 days. A tropical depression could form throughout the week, but the system should remain out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll continue to monitor!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 75, Low 57.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 69, Low 50.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 70, Low 49.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 56.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78, Low 59.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 60.

