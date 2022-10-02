MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday.

Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning.

“Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities,” Woolwine said. “Given the nature of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide more detail or comments at this time.”

Investigative agencies include the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, local law enforcement and the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the name of the employee who died.

