Pawleys Island reopens Causeways after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Pawleys Island says they have reopened the causeways at 10 a.m. Saturday after closing them ahead of Hurricane Ian.

At an emergency town council meeting, officials said they’re reopening the causeways for homeowners, contractors and rental company reps including renters.

Town officials hope to reopen the island to the public on Monday.

