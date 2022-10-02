SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pawleys Island reopens Causeways after Hurricane Ian

The town of Pawleys Island says they have reopened the causeways at 10 a.m. Saturday after closing them ahead of Hurricane Ian.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Pawleys Island says they have reopened the causeways at 10 a.m. Saturday after closing them ahead of Hurricane Ian.

At an emergency town council meeting, officials said they’re reopening the causeways for homeowners, contractors and rental company reps including renters.

Town officials hope to reopen the island to the public on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The briefing was at the Beck Recreation Center and featured leaders from the Lowcountry, Grand...
Gov. McMaster holds 2nd briefing on Ian aftermath, praises state’s response: ‘South Carolina stood strong’
The tail end of a pier on Pawleys Island collapsed Friday afternoon and is floating in the water.
Pawleys Island pier collapses amid Ian surge
It happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash
It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m.
Coroner IDs 2 killed in Andrews shooting, suspect takes own life: Mayor
Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry

Latest News

Troopers say one person is dead following a collision that involved a freightliner...
One dead in collision involving tractor trailer in Orangeburg County
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
It happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash
A couple walks along the beach near the remains of the Pawleys Island Pier.
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage