SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police looking for missing Georgetown man

Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex...
Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive.

Police say Blake suffers from mental illness. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

If you see Blake, call the police at 843-545-4300.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The briefing was at the Beck Recreation Center and featured leaders from the Lowcountry, Grand...
Gov. McMaster holds 2nd briefing on Ian aftermath, praises state’s response: ‘South Carolina stood strong’
It happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash
A couple walks along the beach near the remains of the Pawleys Island Pier.
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage
The tail end of a pier on Pawleys Island collapsed Friday afternoon and is floating in the water.
Pawleys Island pier collapses amid Ian surge
It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m.
Coroner IDs 3 killed in murder-suicide in Andrews

Latest News

A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital...
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
Myrtle Beach State Park Pier during Hurricane Ian.
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, is facing six charges including resisting arrest, interference with...
Sheriff’s office: Man faces 6 charges after trying to elude deputies on a four-wheeler
It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m.
Coroner IDs 3 killed in murder-suicide in Andrews