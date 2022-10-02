Sheriff’s office: Man faces 6 charges after trying to elude deputies on a four-wheeler

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested an Andrews man Friday following a chase near an elementary school.

Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, is facing six charges including resisting arrest, interference with an official in the performance of duty, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to stop for blue light and siren and driving under suspension.

Investigators saw Zeman and another man riding on a four-wheeler on County Line Road at a high speed carrying light fixtures. Later in the day, deputies stationed at Andrews Elementary School saw the two men and gave chase.

Deputies say the chase continued to the former Oneita Plant, where they abandoned their vehicle. Eventually, K-9 units responded to the scene and found one of the men hiding in a pond.

Zeman surrendered and was taken to a hospital for treatment to prevent hypothermia. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

Deputies did not release any information on the second man seen on the four-wheeler.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.