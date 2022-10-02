SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm

Source: Troy Crider
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand.

South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm.

It shows monster waves slamming into the pier on Friday, causing some damage.

South Carolina State Parks said the pier will be closed for repairs but it remains standing.

Myrtle Beach State Park is scheduled to reopen on Monday following the storm.

Several piers up in down the Grand Strand suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian, including Cherry Grove and Pawleys Island piers.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The briefing was at the Beck Recreation Center and featured leaders from the Lowcountry, Grand...
Gov. McMaster holds 2nd briefing on Ian aftermath, praises state’s response: ‘South Carolina stood strong’
It happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash
A couple walks along the beach near the remains of the Pawleys Island Pier.
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage
The tail end of a pier on Pawleys Island collapsed Friday afternoon and is floating in the water.
Pawleys Island pier collapses amid Ian surge
It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m.
Coroner IDs 3 killed in murder-suicide in Andrews

Latest News

A couple walks along the beach near the remains of the Pawleys Island Pier.
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
The goats from Goat Island at the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet were taken off the island ahead...
Goats will not return this season after Goat Island suffers damage, erosion from Ian
Live 5 First Alert Weather
High pressure to bring more sunshine and cooler temperatures!