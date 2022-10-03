1 injured in Colleton County shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the man was treated at the scene and taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

