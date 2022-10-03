SC Lottery
1 injured in Colleton County shooting

Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the man was treated at the scene and taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

