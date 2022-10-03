SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3 postal workers arrested, part of $1.3 million credit card theft scheme, feds say

A postal truck is shown in this file photo.
A postal truck is shown in this file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three U.S. postal workers were arrested Thursday in an alleged $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme.

The Justice Department accuses the postal employees and a civilian accomplice of stealing credit cards in the mail.

According to the Justice Department, the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in New York and New Jersey.

Federal officials says five other individuals involved in the fraud and identity theft scheme still remain at large.

Charges involved carry lengthy prison sentences if the defendants are found guilty.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple walks along the beach near the remains of the Pawleys Island Pier.
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage
A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital...
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
It happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office: Man faces charges after trying to elude deputies four-wheeler
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Couriers deliver 12,500 pounds of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Army Corps of Engineers begin assessing Hurricane Ian erosion to beaches
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution