Army Corps of Engineers begin assessing Hurricane Ian erosion to beaches

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across the Lowcountry, and at the beaches, the Army Corps of Engineers is working to assess any erosion damage.

After any tropical storm or hurricane, the Army Corps of Engineers will come out to the affected beaches and map out the impact that the storm may have had and make a plan for how to fix it. Then, the corps compares the map to older models to see if a beach suffered erosion and needs more sand placed.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says the city has a working relationship with the corps year-round to keep track of the information, but they always touch base after a major event.

“We’ve been assessing the beach for the last 12 months, you know when is it going to be time for renourishment again,” Goodwin says. “This will probably push it up after they do the survey today and go back and look at all the information and see where we are at this point in time.”

Surveyors and geographers used a machine called the RAMbL Sunday afternoon to take measurements and assess Folly Beach. The RAMLDR uses a light detecting and ranging tool to map beaches.

Sonja Zindars is the Chief of Survey and a Geographer at the corps. She says the RAMbLr has been used for the past 10 years as an efficient way to gather data on the sand.

“It sends out a pulse of light continuously as it’s moving and it measures that light coming back and can tell us what the elevation of the full beach is,” Zindars explains.

Matther Bols is an engineering technician at the corps. He drives the four-wheeled vehicles with the devices across the sand.

“We’re interested in the dune area, the berm,” Bols says. “So we’ll start to travel up next to the dune then down along the water/shore interface. So it will be a complete model from where the water touches the beach up to the top of the dune.”

Corps members can compare the assessment to past models of the beaches, and if there is significant erosion, they can make a plan for replenishing the essential islands.

“Folly Beach is a barrier dune and it is our first line of defense,” Zindars says. “These beaches provide protection, and this primary dune, to all the infrastructure that is on the island, but also the infrastructure behind it.”

The corps is scheduled to assess Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island later in the week. The corps also had a team survey the Charleston Harbor early Saturday morning before it re-opened, taking similar data measurements.

