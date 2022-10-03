SC Lottery
Classroom Champions: Teacher seeks learning table for students

A Charleston county teacher wants to make sure her students feel comfortable and nurtured while they learn.
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston county teacher wants to make sure her students feel comfortable and nurtured while they learn.

Gifted and talented enrichment teacher Jenny Hirsch loves to create a safe space for her first through fifth graders at Sanders Clyde Creative Arts School.

She says she strives to provide her Title one learners with what they need to learn and thrive at school.

“It’s important to have that sense of warmth and happiness. Learning can start once they feel safe and loved,” Hirsch said.

For her Donor’s Choose project, Hirsch is asking for a learning table to help her reach her students in small groups to promote their learning.

She says the table is a bright yellow color to add sunshine to her workspace. Hirsch says a beautiful workspace will give her students a place to learn to read and become successful. She says it will also help make her classroom special, vibrant, and inviting.

“Just the color I loved if this would put a smile on anyone’s face and have a nice clean place to work,” Hirsch said.

This Donor’s Choose project entitled “Everyone Needs a Seat” still needs $359 to be fully funded.

You can make this a reality for this teacher and her kids by donating and becoming a classroom champion by clicking here.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

