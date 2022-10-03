SC Lottery
Cloudy and chilly start to the first work week of October!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, quiet but cooler weather has arrived in the Lowcountry. We expect a cloudy Monday with breezy and cool conditions. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 60s, about 15° below average for this time of the year. Outside of a few breaks in the clouds today, a better chance of sunshine heads our way tomorrow. Clouds will break apart tonight and we expect a sunny sky on Tuesday. Highs will top out near 70°. A warming trend will occur later this week with highs in the mid 70s by Wednesday and around 80° by Thursday and Friday. A late week cold front will move through on Friday bringing cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.

TODAY: Cloudy Sky. High 67.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.

