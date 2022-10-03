SC Lottery
Colleton Medical Center hosting drug take back event

Colleton Medical Center is hosting an event to allow anonymous disposal of prescription medications.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton Medical Center is hosting an event to allow anonymous disposal of prescription medications.

The hospital is partnering with the Walterboro Police Department and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for the drive-through drug take-back event.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 29 in the parking lot of Colleton Medical Center located at 501 Robertson Blvd in Walterboro.

The event will accept unused prescription tablets, capsules and patches. The hospital says it is unable to take needles, syringes, lancets or liquids.

