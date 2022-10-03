Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner says a Summerville man died Saturday at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck.

Anthony Sperduto, 23, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 6 on Saturday, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. near the Hatchery Boat Ramp, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

A second motorcyclist was injured in the crash, Tidwell said.

Troopers say two Honda Motorcycles were traveling on SC 6 when a Chevy pickup truck crossed the center line and hit one of the motorcycles. The motorcycle then went by a Chevy Impala and grazed the front of the vehicle.

The Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is helping in the investigation.

