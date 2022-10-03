Firefighters respond to 2-alarm downtown fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is responding to a downtown house fire in a two-story building.

Crews responded to the 30 block of Reid Street near America Street for the fire before 3 p.m.

Witnesses reported thick black smoke coming from both the first floor and second floor of the building. Authorities were pushing people back from the location as they continued to extinguish the fire.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the fire or whether any injuries have been reported.

Crews responded Monday afternoon before 3 p.m. to the 30 block of Reid Street for a fire in a two-story building. (Live 5)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.