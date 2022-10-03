SC Lottery
Deputies search for missing Ladson teen

Jalik Washington, 16, was last seen Monday at his home on Donwood Drive, deputies say.
Jalik Washington, 16, was last seen Monday at his home on Donwood Drive, deputies say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy.

Jalik Washington, 16, was last seen Monday at his home on Donwood Drive, deputies say.

He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blak hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and a pair of Croc sandals.

Washington is known to frequent the Summerville and Ladson area.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Detective KaiShon Murray at 843-529-6207 or the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

