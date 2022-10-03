Dorchester Dist. 4 scraps homecoming tailgating

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District 4 Board of Trustees says it will suspend the district’s homecoming tailgate activities this year.

A news release sent out Monday states the school board and the district’s administration will continue to work on a plan to bring the activities back “in the very near future.”

The district is “intentional when it comes to working in plans to ensure safety for students, staff and stakeholders in the district,” the release states.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.