Georgetown’s Front Street returns to business as usual after Hurricane Ian

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown is quickly getting back to normal after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday afternoon.

East Bay Boat Landing is open as are most businesses on Front Street. People are already back to enjoying local food, shopping and the cool weather for walks along the water.

Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe says crews had restored all lost power by late Friday night and most businesses opened by Saturday afternoon.

Some ground-level homes along Prince Street and Greenwich Drive did take on water, but town leaders are glad everyone is safe and getting back to normal quickly.

“I walked the streets on Saturday, most businesses, 98-99% of our businesses were open,” Jayroe says.

The storm moved through quickly during the day Friday. So quickly that SOCO Grille was able to open for dinner that evening.

General Manager Caroline Prince says it was a good way to get townspeople together once the rain slowed down and people began to assess damage.

“We were happy that we were able to be open and serve the people at Georgetown and the customers that came in here had a great time,” Prince says. “We had like a little after party hurricane you know, after party so you know it was nice. We were very busy, very slammed.”

A few businesses and houses near East Bay Park are dealing with water damage, but most importantly everyone is safe.

“Thank you to all that participated and worked so hard during this event and to our residents who assisted in the cleanup and cleaning up their own property,” Jayroe says. “So thank you and I think we’re truly grateful that we had minimal damage and our prayers are certainly out to people to the north and south of us.”

City Crews worked Saturday morning through Monday afternoon to pick up debris and get all services back on schedule.

