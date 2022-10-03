SC Lottery
Gov. McMaster and Rep. Clyburn announce $490,000,000 investment in broadband access

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn made an announcement Monday on broadband access in the state. The announcement was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and was live streamed by WIS on our digital platforms.

South Carolina has appropriated an investment of around $490,000,000 for broadband in the state. The money comes from four broadband infrastructure grant programs. The state said it has already awarded $55,246,310. An additional $400,000,000 is planned to be awarded over the next 12 months, with an initial $180,000,000 by Dec. 2022.

McMaster authorized the expansion of the funds through the signing of Act 142 on June 25, 2020. This portion of the money came from CARES I. It appropriated $50 million to the Office of Regulatory Staff for a broadband grant program from the initial federal coronavirus relief funds.

Another $10 million came from the CARES II act.

$30 million was allocated to the Rural Broadband Grant Program. This targeted investment is scheduled to have all projects by Oct. 31.

McMaster signed H.4408 on May, 13 which included an allocation of $400 million to the Office of Regulatory Staff. The legislation provides $214,234,345 for the SC Broadband Office through the American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. It also brought $185,765,655 from the Captial Projects Fund.

Monday’s announcement said the funding brought access to high-speed internet for more than 100,000 households in SC. The SC Broadband Office estimates over 275,000 people in the state still lack access to broadband.

