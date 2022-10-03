SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘I have to start all over’: Hanahan family loses home after Ian downs tree

The city of Hanahan deemed a home uninhabitable after a tree from a neighbor's property fell...
The city of Hanahan deemed a home uninhabitable after a tree from a neighbor's property fell onto it during Hurricane Ian Friday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Rose Klauss was working from the Hanahan house that she rents on Friday when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry. She was taking a customer’s call when she heard a loud boom. Her family in the living room started screaming.

The storm caused her neighbor’s tree to fall on her home. The ceiling started falling and debris covered the interior of the home.

The city of Hanahan deemed the home uninhabitable. Klauss said they lost everything, including her children’s clothing and diapers.

“I’m only 21 years old and I come from pretty much nothing, and I worked really hard to get where I got, and I feel like everything got taken back from me,” Klauss said.

Klauss’ employer is putting her family up in a hotel this week, but after the week is over, Klauss said she doesn’t know what they will do.

“It’s gonna take a while,” Klauss said. “So, I don’t know how we’re gonna be split up. I don’t want my kids to be hotel to hotel, but I will do what I have to do.”

But despite the unknowns, Klauss said she and her family are lucky to be alive. She said normally her wife and son would be in the room that sustained the most damage from the tree.

“I’m thankful for my kids,” Klauss said. “That they aren’t hurt, because they’re so little and their tiny bodies couldn’t have taken that. Our ceiling literally came down over our bed.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital...
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
A couple walks along the beach near the remains of the Pawleys Island Pier.
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage
The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Couriers deliver 12,500 pounds of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Army Corps of Engineers begin assessing Hurricane Ian erosion to beaches
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash