Last week to register for in-person voting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday is the deadline to register for in-person voting here in South Carolina, and the Election Commission wants to make sure everybody registers in time for this year’s election day.

Election day is November 8 but the deadline to register to vote in person and update your address is 30 days before, which is Friday.

In Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties, there are over 516,000 registered voters according to the South Carolina Elections Commission.

State and federal laws require all DMVs and certain state offices to offer voter registration.

If you plan on voting online that deadline is Sunday by 11:59 p.m. If you want to vote by mail you have to make sure your registration is postmarked by Oct. 11.

A quick and easy way to register for in-person voting is to head over to vote.org.

The application takes less than 2 minutes to complete.

To find a voter registration office in your county, click here.

