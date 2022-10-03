SC Lottery
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood

By Emily Johnson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so.

Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday and Sunday night.

Security footage from some homes caught a person opening unlocked doors to additional cars as well. The footage also shows the culprit running around parts of the neighborhood located off Ashley Phosphate Road.

Members of the community say they are concerned and confused as they access the damages done after the weekend on Monday afternoon. Nia Swinton-Jenkins’s husband’s truck was broken into and his gym bag was stolen.

“It was surprising because this neighborhood is very quiet. We are very friendly neighbors, we know each other’s cars, we know faces. So, when something looks suspicious, even if it’s a guy just trying to sell something, we put all the neighbors on alert,” Swinton-Jenkins said. “It made us feel a little vulnerable.”

Clifford Jones has lived in the neighborhood for almost eight years and said he feels unsafe now after the incident. Jones’ firearm was stolen out of his car on Sunday night.

“It’s very disappointing. They will get caught sooner or later,” Jones said. “I am always looking out, but they caught me off guard this time.”

The neighborhood includes over 200 homes with only one main road providing access to most streets and homes in the area.

“It’s pretty difficult to monitor the whole area. We definitely need more patrolling and that is something that we are going to be advocating more through our councilman,” Swinton-Jenkins said.

The North Charleston Police Department says they are actively investigating any break-ins that occurred in the area. But as of Monday afternoon, police say only one official report has been filed on the break-ins.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

