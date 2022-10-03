SC Lottery
Lowcountry to Host the NHL’s St. Louis Blues for Three Days

St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak, middle, celebrates his overtime goal against the Colorado...
St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak, middle, celebrates his overtime goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Alexei Toropchenko in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Denver. At left is Colton Parayko. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays, celebrating 30 seasons of hockey in the Lowcountry, announced today that the National Hockey League’s St. Louis Blues will host three days of practices at the North Charleston Coliseum as they gear up for the 2022-23 NHL season. The practices will be held from Monday, October 10 through Wednesday, October 12 with Monday and Tuesday’s skate being open to the public from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 1967, the St. Louis Blues have showcased some of the greatest players in NHL history such as Glenn Hall, Jacques Plante, Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky, Al MacInnis and many more. The Blues had a historic start to the franchise as they reached the Stanley Cup Final in each of their first three seasons. Under the leadership of General Manager Doug Armstrong, the Blues have been one of the most successful NHL teams over the past decade-plus.

Since 2010, the Blues have ranked fifth in regular season wins and have qualified for the postseason 10 times. In 2019, the Blues crafted one of the most improbable comeback stories in sports history as they climbed out of last place midway through the regular season and went on to capture the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Championship.

The Stingrays open the home portion of their 2022-23 campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

