McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in Columbia Monday morning.

The effort is focused primarily on expanding access to broadband internet services, most notably in rural areas which previously have not had that access.

“Our rural areas are loaded with talent, and it is vital to our future prosperity that our rural areas and everyone in our state has broadband access,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “Thanks to Congressman Clyburn, and our entire team, we are making great progress. The best is yet to come.”

Clyburn said broadband will make things like education and health more accessible and affordable.

“I want to thank the governor for doing something that a lot of people with less vision did not do,” Clyburn said. “Through the State Broadband office and its leadership, South Carolina has created a model that other states are now following.”

More than $55 million in grants to internet service providers have already been awarded as part of the efforts. Within the next year, another $400 million will be awarded, beginning with $180 million by December of this year, a release from the governor’s office states.

At least another $100 million will be awarded to South Carolina through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Taken together, these funds will allow South Carolina to meet its public funding need for bringing high-speed service to unserved South Carolinians.

South Carolina Broadband Office Director Jim Stritzinger said they are working every day to make sure the number of homes connected grows as quickly as possible.

