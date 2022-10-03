Vote scheduled as Mt. Pleasant moves forward with proposed noise ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s proposed noise ordinance will be moving forward to a second vote at next week’s council meeting.

Several neighbors shared their concerns with town leaders during Monday’s Police, Judicial and Legal Committee meeting.

Business owners along Pitt Street said they want to be good neighbors and part of their community, but the potential changes could bring tension between them and people who live nearby.

The proposed ordinance would require noise levels not to go over 60 decibels at a person’s property line between 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. and 55 decibels during the other hours.

Mayor Will Haynie said the town has been working on this for over a year, and what was thought to be a simple fix has turned out to be the opposite.

The town previously did a 90-day trial for this proposed ordinance. The mayor said there were very few calls to police during that period that were complaints.

He also said the goal is to cut down on loud music and trucks and not cause problems between neighbors.

“What we’re trying not to create is something where there’s now going to be a flood of calls saying, ‘You have a new ordinance, and based on my reading, this person is in violation,’” Haynie said. “That’s going to be creating more chaos. We’re trying to solve a problem, not create one.”

During next week’s meeting, council members can propose changes to the noise ordinance before a vote happens. What kind of changes remains to be seen – or in this case – heard.

