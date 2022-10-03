SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Vote scheduled as Mt. Pleasant moves forward with proposed noise ordinance

The proposed ordinance would require noise levels not to go over 60 decibels at a person’s...
The proposed ordinance would require noise levels not to go over 60 decibels at a person’s property line between 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. and 55 decibels during the other hours.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s proposed noise ordinance will be moving forward to a second vote at next week’s council meeting.

Several neighbors shared their concerns with town leaders during Monday’s Police, Judicial and Legal Committee meeting.

Business owners along Pitt Street said they want to be good neighbors and part of their community, but the potential changes could bring tension between them and people who live nearby.

The proposed ordinance would require noise levels not to go over 60 decibels at a person’s property line between 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. and 55 decibels during the other hours.

Mayor Will Haynie said the town has been working on this for over a year, and what was thought to be a simple fix has turned out to be the opposite.

The town previously did a 90-day trial for this proposed ordinance. The mayor said there were very few calls to police during that period that were complaints.

He also said the goal is to cut down on loud music and trucks and not cause problems between neighbors.

“What we’re trying not to create is something where there’s now going to be a flood of calls saying, ‘You have a new ordinance, and based on my reading, this person is in violation,’” Haynie said. “That’s going to be creating more chaos. We’re trying to solve a problem, not create one.”

During next week’s meeting, council members can propose changes to the noise ordinance before a vote happens. What kind of changes remains to be seen – or in this case – heard.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital...
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
A couple walks along the beach near the remains of the Pawleys Island Pier.
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage
The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Couriers deliver 12,500 pounds of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Army Corps of Engineers begin assessing Hurricane Ian erosion to beaches
Crews responded Monday afternoon before 3 p.m. to the 30 block of Reid Street for a fire in a...
Second building damaged in 2-alarm downtown fire
The Dorchester School District 4 Board of Trustees says it will suspend the district’s...
Dorchester Dist. 4 scraps homecoming tailgating