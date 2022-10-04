SC Lottery
8-year-old honored for saving classmate choking during lunch

An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate at school. (Source: KOCO)
By Mecca Rayne
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMAN, Okla. (KOCO) – An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate at school.

Garrett Brown jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver when his classmate started choking on a chicken nugget.

A Lakeview Elementary school employee said the boys around the choking student stood up and yelled for help, but Garrett was already helping before an adult was able to get to them.

Garrett had some training on the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the food from the third grader’s throat.

“That was extremely scary to know in a matter of seconds my child could have choked to death on food,” the boy’s mother said. “There are not enough words to be grateful for saving him.”

The school held an assembly to recognize Garrett for applying life-saving knowledge they didn’t know he had.

“My dad taught me whenever I was choking, and so he taught me how to do it in case anybody else was doing it,” Garrett explained.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

