Aunt accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder

Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.(Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder more than a week after the death of her 3-year-old nephew, who she allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and watched as he sank into the water.

Cook County prosecutors announced the murder charge Tuesday against 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)

She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child. Moreno is accused of throwing her nephew, Josiah Brown, into the water near Chicago’s Navy Pier on Sept. 19.

Divers found the child about 30 minutes later and he died at a Chicago hospital on Sept. 25.

