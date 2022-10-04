Charleston Animal Society needs room in shelter for displaced dogs following Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is asking for your help.

They said they’ve been over capacity with dogs throughout the summer, but are begging the public to open their homes, to even just one dog, so they can make room for displaced animals following Hurricane Ian.

The Charleston Animal Society said they moved about 140 animals out of Florida before Hurricane Ian. They dispersed cats throughout shelters in South Carolina and moved dogs from Florida, through Alabama and into Northern Virginia to other shelters to be adopted.

Now, post-storm, they are continuing to work with Florida shelters and their partners in Horry and Georgetown counties.

However, the animal society says they’re running into a problem.

They want to rescue more displaced dogs but don’t have any room in the shelter, or any shelter in South Carolina.

The president and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society, Joe Elmore, is asking the public to make room for one more, so they can continue rescuing animals in South Carolina, all the way down to Florida.

“We’re not bringing dogs into South Carolina because there’s no room for South Carolina dogs now. And that’s why we need folks to come in and adopt because all of our shelters across the state are over capacity.” Elmore said. “We need to solve that problem first so we can continue rescuing those other dogs.”

Elmore said they put around $3,000 into each dog but are waiving adoption fees in order to clear up their shelter.

For a link to their adoptable animal search, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.