Clyburn announces historic $70M investment for 2 SC universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Majority House Whip Jim Clyburn visited Orangeburg Tuesday to announce a multi-million dollar partnership between two universities and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. The agency is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding pool, which includes proposals seeking funds ranging from $5 million to $100 million.

The state’s two land-grant institutions have established strategic partnerships with 27 entities and the project will focus on representative agricultural production sectors of the state and the southeast, including vegetables, peanuts, beef cattle and forest products, according to a release from South Carolina State.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said there is a “strong and growing interest” in the private sector and among consumers for food grown in a climate-friendly way.

Clyburn, in celebrating the gift announcement, recalled his late wife Emily’s childhood on a Berkeley County farm.

“I know what small farming families can mean going forward. This is the kind of program that will assist them in making a living,” Clyburn said.

The Democratic congressman said more than 80 percent of the class of 1961 left the state to pursue career opportunities.

“They didn’t leave on adventures,” he said. “They left looking for opportunity. We, with this program, can do a lot to reverse that trend, so these families can find a future here.”

Clyburn, a graduate of South Carolina State University, said his focus is on making opportunity accessible and affordable for all.

Paula Agudelo, the project lead and Associate Dean for Research and Experiment Station Director in the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences at S.C. State, said the project will both help farmers across the state and measure the benefits associated with climate-smart practices.

“We are grateful for the USDA’s investment of $70 million to the Climate-Smart Commodities Project,” Clemson University President Jim Clements said. “As a land-grant institution, our mission and values have always been connected to the development of agriculture and the economic growth of South Carolina. Through this incredible investment by the USDA and Clemson’s partnership with S.C. State, we have the opportunity for our talented farmers, researchers, and partners here in South Carolina to lead the field of climate-smart agriculture locally, nationally, and globally.”

“The USDA’s historic investment recognizes the value both SC State and Clemson bring to the people of South Carolina and the active roles we play in their wellbeing and community development,” S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said. “This USDA partnership will ensure that South Carolina’s farmers will continue to thrive in the modern world with sustainable practices that benefit both them and the environment.”

Vilsack said the effort will increase the competitive advantage of U.S. agriculture both domestically and internationally, as well as build wealth that stays in rural communities.

