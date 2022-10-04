SC Lottery
Coroner identifies mother, son killed in Summerville apartment fire

The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the two people whose remains were discovered after an early-morning apartment fire in Summerville Thursday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the two people whose remains were discovered after an early-morning apartment fire in Summerville was put out last Thursday.

Freni Hazare, 48; and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, both died in the fire at the Summerville Station Apartments, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards said firefighters received a call about the fire at the Old Trolley Road apartment complex just before 3 a.m. Thursday with reports of multiple people trapped in the fire. Firefighters arrived to find one building fully involved and fire spreading to the next building.

Several people were standing outside of the building with burn injuries, Edwards said.

Four residents and three officers from the Summerville Police Department were transported to the hospital with injuries, Edwards said.

More than 50 firefighters from Summerville Fire-Rescue, North Charleston and Dorchester Fire Department responded to the fire.

Crews spent more than three hours putting the fire out. Crews searched the buildings afterward and located one person who had died, Edwards said. The second victim was discovered later as the search continued.

Both victims were taken to MUSC for autopsies on Monday.

Brouthers said the case remains under investigation and their manners of death are pending.

The Summerville Police Department, the Summerville Fire Department, the coroner’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

