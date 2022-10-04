SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked.

The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as closed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays and are suggesting motorists use an alternate route.

Traffic cameras in the area showed back up for miles along I-26 Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

