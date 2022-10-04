FIRST ALERT: Dump truck driver injured in crash with train

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A train and a dump truck have collided in the Ravenel area, seriously injuring the dump truck driver, firefighters say.

The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street.

Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. and that the dump truck was pushed approximately a mile down the tracks after impact with the train.

Knapp said an ambulance took the driver to an area hospital.

Fire Chief Larry Garvin said a helicopter had been requested for assistance.

CSX confirmed that none of its crew members were injured in the collision.

The sheriff’s office’s traffic unit is investigating the crash, Knapp said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.