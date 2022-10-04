SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Dump truck driver injured in crash with train

Officials with the St. Paul's Fire District say they are working a crash that involves a train and a dump truck Tuesday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A train and a dump truck have collided in the Ravenel area, seriously injuring the dump truck driver, firefighters say.

The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street.

Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. and that the dump truck was pushed approximately a mile down the tracks after impact with the train.

Knapp said an ambulance took the driver to an area hospital.

Fire Chief Larry Garvin said a helicopter had been requested for assistance.

CSX confirmed that none of its crew members were injured in the collision.

The sheriff’s office’s traffic unit is investigating the crash, Knapp said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital...
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a...
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
The damage the fire caused to the neighboring building will displace three residents of that...
3 displaced after 2-alarm downtown fire damages second building
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe.
Deputies locate missing Ladson teen

Latest News

Henry and Teresa Chaney learned the boat they called home, “The Benchwarmer,” sank during...
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Couple without home after hurricane sinks boat they were living on
Crews work to clear a downed tree on Meeting Street Friday after Hurricane Ian brought rain and...
Charleston encourages residents to create damage reports after Ian
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash involving train, dump truck reported in Ravenel