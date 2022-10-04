SC Lottery
Jazz concert set to honor legacy of Charleston native this Saturday

The children of Charleston Jazz great Joey Morant are looking to honor the memory of their father and give back to the community at the same time.
By Raphael James
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The children of Charleston Jazz great Joey Morant are looking to honor the memory of their father and give back to the community at the same time.

Morant, a jazz trumpeter, passed away last year, prompting Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg to declare Oct. 8 Joey Morant Day in the city. 

This year, his son, Obie Morant, is putting on a jazz concert in his honor. The event will be held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Festival Hall.

Click here to buy tickets for the concert through the MOJA Arts Festival website.

Obie Morant says he started the nonprofit organization Joey Morant and All That Jazz Inc., as a way to allow the community to participate in honoring his father and to provide financial support to up-and-coming musicians.

“I thought about what Dad meant to all those people that were messaging us” Morant said. “I said I want to give something back to those folks. I want to do something.”

Proceeds for the concert go to the Joey Morant All That Jazz nonprofit and the MOJA Arts Festival.

