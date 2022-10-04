SC Lottery
Library sets new reopen date for Dorchester Road branch

A reopening date has been set for a newly renovated library in Charleston County.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A reopening date has been set for a newly renovated library in Charleston County.

Charleston County Public Library announced the renovated Dorchester Road branch would reopen on Tuesday.

A ribbon cutting is set for 9 a.m. at 6325 Dorchester Road.

The library closed in July 2021 for renovations as part of the ongoing project to build new libraries and renovate existing branches.

The reopening was originally set for Monday.

