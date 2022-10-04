SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

FILE - Pablo Lyle, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter, according to court records.
FILE - Pablo Lyle, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter, according to court records.(Telemundo News Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.

A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

“Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” His first major role was the lead on “La sombra del pasado.”

Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.

The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital...
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a...
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
The damage the fire caused to the neighboring building will displace three residents of that...
3 displaced after 2-alarm downtown fire damages second building
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe.
Deputies locate missing Ladson teen

Latest News

Henry and Teresa Chaney learned the boat they called home, “The Benchwarmer,” sank during...
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
The Army Corps of Engineers surveyed all four miles of beach on Pawleys Island on Tuesday to...
Army Corps of Engineers surveys Pawleys Island beach after Ian
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver in critical condition after collision with train in Ravenel
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial