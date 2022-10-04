SC Lottery
Sen. Scott talks key issues with The Citadel’s Corps of Cadets

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott visited The Citadel’s cadets Tuesday to encourage them to find ways to lead as they solve important problems of the future.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott visited The Citadel’s cadets Tuesday to encourage them to find ways to lead as they solve important problems of the future.

Scott delivered the military college’s annual “Greater Issues address” to the Corps of Cadets. The series was founded in 1954 to engage cadets’ interest and knowledge in important topics of the day.

Scott talked about his upbringing and inspiration for going into politics. He touched on inflation, crime and poverty at the border, saying he believes the next generation of cadets can help solve issues with their leadership.

Students asked Scott questions about his advice to future leaders, thoughts on working across the aisle, and how to best serve the country.

“I would say, know why. The stronger your why, the easier your what, the clearer the how,” Scott said. “The motivation for why you do what you do should lead you for the rest of your life. And when it changes, you should change with it.”

Scott passed out copies of his book, “America: A Redemption Story” to many who asked questions.

The senator spoke for about an hour.

The Citadel’s Greater Issues Series has brought presidents, heads of stae, scholars, diplomats, journalists, and distinguished business and military leaders to the school.

