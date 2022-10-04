SC Lottery
Sunshine returns, warmer days ahead!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will slowly build into the Southeast today leading to a return to sunshine but unseasonably cool temperatures continue once again today. This morning is the coolest morning since May 10th, 148 days ago. In a stark contrast to yesterday, hardly a cloud will be found in the sky today which will make today feel much warmer than yesterday despite highs only reaching 70 degrees, over 10° below average. Sunny skies will continue into Wednesday and the second half of the work week. High temperatures will continue to warm with highs near 80° on Thursday and low 80s on Friday. A weak cold front will slide through the area Friday leading to a slight cool down for the weekend. There will likely be some cloud cover on Saturday with sunny skies on Sunday. Highs will fall to the mid 70s Saturday, low 70s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 71.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 76.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.

