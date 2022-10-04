SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County toy fox terrier that recently set a world record as the oldest living dog passed away on Monday.

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes - just 5 months shy of her 23rd birthday.

FOX Carolina’s Zach Prelutsky sat down with Pebbles and her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, in May. The tiny four-pound dog had a larger-than-life personality and loved sunbathing while listening to country music.

Over her lifetime she had 32 puppies with partner Rocky, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge in 2016.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member,” her owners said in a statement. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital...
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a...
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe.
Deputies locate missing Ladson teen
The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
The damage the fire caused to the neighboring building will displace three residents of that...
3 displaced after 2-alarm downtown fire damages second building

Latest News

Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) visited South Carolina State University Tuesday to help announce...
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
Henry and Teresa Chaney learned the boat they called home, “The Benchwarmer,” sank during...
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
The Army Corps of Engineers surveyed all four miles of beach on Pawleys Island on Tuesday to...
Army Corps of Engineers surveys Pawleys Island beach after Ian
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver in critical condition after collision with train in Ravenel
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies