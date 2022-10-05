SC Lottery
Chick-fil-A tops the list again for satisfaction, speed among fast-food restaurants

By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – For the third consecutive year, Chick-fil-A is topping the chart with the highest satisfaction rate for its level of service.

This year, however, the fast-food establishment shares the title with Carl’s Jr., according to Intouch Insight’s annual drive-thru study.

The report features data from over 1,500 random drive-thru shops across the country and measures consumer expectations for performance in the quick-service industry.

The report shows that orders placed with friendly staff are more accurate and delivered faster, but despite the impact, friendliness in drive-thru restaurants has been steadily declining over time.

“We’ve all heard that a smile goes a long way, and in quick service, that certainly rings true,” said Laura Livers, Head of Strategic Growth at Intouch Insight.

According to the study, Arby’s, Dunkin’, and Hardee’s tied for third in regard to satisfaction, edging out Taco Bell and McDonald’s.

While customer satisfaction is important to most consumers, they also have a need for speed – which is being delivered in 2022.

The study shows the average total time in the drive-thru line is nearly 10 seconds faster compared to 2021.

The report measured the drive-thru time using two different methods.

First, it looks at the total time it takes a customer to order and receive their food, regardless of the number of vehicles in line.

KFC is the new frontrunner using this methodology, knocking Chick-fil-A off the list entirely for the first time in three years.

The study also measured the total time it took someone to go through the entire drive-thru process divided by the average number of cars in line to provide more comparable results.

With that method, Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s topped the list for the third straight year.

“The drive-thru remains a staple in food service, and today’s quick-serve restaurants are making huge strides towards greater innovation and convenience in the space,” Livers said. “In a world of immediacy, creating an optimal experience with immediate satisfaction keeps customers coming back for more.”

The annual drive-thru study has covered the same core brands for 22 years to provide insights into performance in the quick-service industry.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

