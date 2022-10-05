Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train

SC Lottery
The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his truck was hit by a train.

Kevin Scott, a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, died Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street.

Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. and that the truck was pushed approximately a half-mile down the tracks after impact with the train.

An initial investigation indicated the truck attempted to drive around the railroad arms when it was hit by the train, Knapp said.

Knapp said an ambulance took the driver to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fire Chief Larry Garvin said a helicopter had been requested for assistance.

CSX confirmed that none of its crew members were injured in the collision. The company issued a statement late Tuesday:

CSX appreciates the swift response of Charleston County first responders, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

