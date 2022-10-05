SC Lottery
Court hearing scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, killing Brittanee Drexel

Raymond Moody
Raymond Moody(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A court date has been set for the man charged in the murder of Brittanee Drexel.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Raymond Moody is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Georgetown County.

COMPLETE COVERAGE | The Brittanee Drexel Case

Details about the hearing were not immediately available.

Moody is also charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Drexel, 17, was vacationing in Myrtle Beach in April 2009 when she disappeared. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard.

Her body was recovered in the harmony Township area of Georgetown County in May.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Moody confessed after he was charged on May 4 with obstruction of justice. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Moody turned himself into his lawyer’s office on that day and from that point, Moody was taken into custody.

On that same day, officials said Moody provided information on where Drexel’s remains would be found.

The Georgetown County coroner listed Drexel’s cause of death and manner of death as undetermined.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

