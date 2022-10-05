SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-526

Mount Pleasant Police says the crash happened between the Wando Bridge and Long Point Road.
Mount Pleasant Police says the crash happened between the Wando Bridge and Long Point Road.(SC Dept. of Transportation)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a fatal crash on I-526 has all eastbound lanes closed Wednesday morning.

Mount Pleasant Police says the crash happened between the Wando Bridge and Long Point Road.

Traffic going eastbound on I-526 is being redirected onto Clements Ferry Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a...
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
Crews are responding to a fire at the Summerville Station apartments on Old Trolley Road...
Coroner identifies mother, son killed in Summerville apartment fire
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Police say a call about an active shooter at Burke High School Wednesday morning is confirmed...
Police: ‘Possible emergency situation’ at Burke High School confirmed to be hoax
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
The annual MOJA Arts Festival celebrating African American and Caribbean culture was set to...
Officials working to reschedule canceled MOJA festival events
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officials working to reschedule canceled MOJA festival events