FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-526
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a fatal crash on I-526 has all eastbound lanes closed Wednesday morning.
Mount Pleasant Police says the crash happened between the Wando Bridge and Long Point Road.
Traffic going eastbound on I-526 is being redirected onto Clements Ferry Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
