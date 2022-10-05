FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a fatal crash on I-526 has all eastbound lanes closed Wednesday morning.

Mount Pleasant Police says the crash happened between the Wando Bridge and Long Point Road.

Traffic going eastbound on I-526 is being redirected onto Clements Ferry Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

