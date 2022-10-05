SC Lottery
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in N. Charleston shooting

Police responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and Hunters Ridge Lane around 2:35 p.m.
Police responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and Hunters Ridge Lane around 2:35 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a possible drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and Hunters Ridge Lane around 2:35 p.m.

At the scene, they found a dead male with a “wound consistent with a gunshot wound,” according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs. Officers then looked around and found two more males with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said investigators know very little about how the shooting started. Officers are reviewing cameras in the area and speaking with witnesses.

“At this point, it looks like a possible drive-by shooting,” he said. “Like a vehicle pulled up and shot and left. So, that’s about all we know.”

Peppertree Lane is still being blocked off by investigators.

Police and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

